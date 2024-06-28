Assam CID Constitues Team to Probe Dhakuakhana Murder

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam Police has constituted an investigating team to probe the mysterious Dhakuakhana murder case.
As per reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Robin Deka has been given the charge of investigating officer. On the other hand, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhakar Singh will oversee the investigations.
Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur police are intensifying efforts to apprehend Sunil Gogoi, the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.
Lakhimpur police have assured confidentiality to individuals assisting in his whereabouts. In their public appeal, authorities have released two contact numbers—94012-93097 and 60269-00861—for citizens to report any relevant information.