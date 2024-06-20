Dhakuakhana Murder Case: Manhunt On for Sunil Gogoi; Police Offer Reward

Lakhimpur police are intensifying efforts to apprehend Sunil Gogoi, the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.
Gogoi, alleged to be directly involved in the murder, has prompted a widespread search operation across the region. Lakhimpur police have assured confidentiality to individuals assisting in his whereabouts.
In their public appeal, authorities have released two contact numbers—94012-93097 and 60269-00861—for citizens to report any relevant information.
The search intensifies as Gogoi's family members undergo interrogation, with police requesting their presence again for further questioning tomorrow after a comprehensive medical evaluation.
The case has gripped the community, with police urging cooperation from the public to expedite the search for Sunil Gogoi and bring closure to the Dhakuakhana tragedy.