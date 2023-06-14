Assam: CID Files Charge Sheet into HSLC Paper Leak Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police has filed charge sheet into the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak case that took the entire state by shock earlier this year.
As per reports, 10 teachers and 24 students have been named in the charge sheet. Five middlemen and two parents have also been reportedly named in the charge sheet.
Meanwhile, the two prime accused teachers in the heinous paper leak case were identified as Kumud Rajkhowa and Pranab Dutta. Apart from them, 39 more were also detained in connection to the case.
Kumud Rajkhowa was a science teacher at Dafalakata Higher Secondary School, Lakhimpur and Pranab Dutta was the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur and was also the supervisor during the examination center.
In March this year, the three teachers of Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case were sent to 10-day custody of the CID. The three arrested teachers Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.