HSLC Paper Leak Case: 2 Teachers Remanded to Judicial Custody

Two teachers involved in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak case have been remanded to judicial custody.

The two teachers Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das were produced before the court on Monday.

The two teachers were employed at the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School. Jyotirekha Borgohain was the Controller of Examinations at the school. Herambo Kumar Das was the former Assistant Controller of Examinations.

Previously, a court in Guwahati had remanded the duo in the HSLC paper leak case to CID police’s custody.

On the other hand, the three teachers of Assam’s Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case were sent to 10-day custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The three arrested teachers Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma arrived at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Guwahati.

Sarma was summoned by the CID for questioning in connection to the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak case. Along with Sarma, two others have also been summoned by the CID. They have been identified as Kushal Das who is a clerk and the other is a security guard.

The officials of CID are currently interrogating the three SEBA employees.