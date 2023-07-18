Assam: CID Files Chargesheet Against Suspended Darrang SP, ASP, Dhula OC

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a charge sheet against suspended Darrang Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajmohan Ray, additional SP Rupam Phukan, and officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station Utpal Borah. The charge sheet was filed in relation to the mishandling of a case involving the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Assam’s Dhula.
During the investigation of the case, CID found evidence suggesting that a sum of Rs. 5 lakh was accepted from the family of the accused by Sub-Inspector Utpal Borah, who later distributed the money among himself and other senior police officers of the district.
Consequently, a separate case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Assam Police Act.
Further investigation revealed that Borah accepted the illegal gratification in three installments between June and July 2022, on behalf of himself and the then SP and additional SP of Darrang. Bank account details, withdrawal records, and call detail records were examined to establish the flow of money and the individuals involved.
It was established that the bribe amount was paid as a reward for extending undue favors to the main accused, Krishna Kamal Baruah, in the original murder case. Niju Nath, wife of Krishna Kamal Baruah, mobilized the bribe amount of Rs. 5 lakh and made the payments through her relatives to Sub-Inspector Utpal Borah.
The charge sheet filed by the CID includes comprehensive evidence and documentation to support the allegations of bribery and violation of provisions of the Assam Police Act. The case will now proceed before the Special Court in Guwahati.