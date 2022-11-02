Assam: CID Raids Tainted Cop Utpal Bora's House

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Wednesday conducted an operation at a rented space belonging to tainted Assam Police official Utpal Bora.

Following his arrest yesterday, raids continued for the second straight day at properties belonging to him.

According to reports, CID raided his rented residence at Jyotinagar in Assam’s Mangaldoi, which had been sealed yesterday after his arrest.

Moreover, the wife of Utpal Bora was also present at the time the CID team conducted the operation.

Officials informed that during the raid, they uncovered five luxury watches each worth in lakhs from his Mangaldoi residence.