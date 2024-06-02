Assam CID, Forensic Teams Arrive in Dhakuakhana for Murder Investigation

Notably, a horrific murder took place in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, as miscreants killed and set ablaze the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi. According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Gogoi ventured out of his house around 8 pm in search of a frog. The gruesome attack occurred shortly after he arrived at Sumoni in search of frog.

Gogoi's recent involvement in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami of Ghilamara Public Health Technical Division has raised eyebrows. Gogoi's complaint led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, where large sums of money were recovered from Goswami's residence.