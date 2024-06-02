Assam CID, Forensic Teams Arrive in Dhakuakhana for Murder Investigation

A team of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam has reached the incident spot in Dhakuakhana where Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor Sunil Gogoi was brutally murdered.
The CID team that arrived in Dhakuakhana is headed by IPS Sanjukta Parashar, sources informed. Additionally, a forensic team has also arrived, along with top Assam Police officials including Sudhakar Singh, Inspector General of Police for Northern Assam Zone, Bijoy Giri Kuligam; and Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police (DSP), IPS Aparna Natarajan.
Earlier today, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that a team of the Assam CID and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with the Lakhimpur Police.
Taking to platform 'X', GP Singh wrote, "Reference murder at Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - A team of @AssamCid and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with @lakhimpurpolice. We shall leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators and bring them to face the justice."
Notably, a horrific murder took place in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, as miscreants killed and set ablaze the JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi. According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.
The incident took place on Saturday night when Gogoi ventured out of his house around 8 pm in search of a frog. The gruesome attack occurred shortly after he arrived at Sumoni in search of frog.
Gogoi's recent involvement in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami of Ghilamara Public Health Technical Division has raised eyebrows. Gogoi's complaint led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, where large sums of money were recovered from Goswami's residence.