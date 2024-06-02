Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Contractor Brutally Murdered and Set Ablaze in Dhakuakhana

A horrific murder took place in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, as miscreants killed and set ablaze a man whose body was discovered in the middle of a field.
The victim, identified as Sunil Gogoi, was a contractor associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission.
According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.
The incident took place on Saturday night when Gogoi ventured out of his house around 8 pm in search of a frog. The gruesome attack occurred shortly after he arrived at Sumoni in search of frog. There are fears that Gogoi was killed, decapitated, and his body burnt with bamboo. Residents suspect that chemicals were used to accelerate the burning process amidst heavy rainfall.
Sunil Gogoi's recent involvement in the arrest of corrupt executive engineer Jayanta Kumar Goswami of Ghilamara Public Health Technical Division has raised eyebrows. Gogoi's complaint led to Goswami's arrest by the anti-corruption department, where large sums of money were recovered from Goswami's residence.
The mysterious death of Gogoi, a vocal contractor challenging corruption within a crucial department, has sparked concerns. Gogoi, known for his simple lifestyle, had returned home from Guwahati just days before the incident. Many suspect foul play due to his involvement with the public health department.
Authorities, including Kuldip Gogoi, the officer-in-charge of Dhakuakhana Sadar police station, and sub-divisional police officer Saudnya Suklabaidya, arrived at the scene on Sunday morning. Police have recovered part of the half-burnt remains and initiated an investigation based on the FIR filed by relatives.