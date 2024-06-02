Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Contractor Brutally Murdered and Set Ablaze in Dhakuakhana

The victim, identified as Sunil Gogoi, was a contractor associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to reports, Gogoi was first murdered and then set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field, located approximately 200 meters from his residence in Sumoni. His head was chopped off, and the body was partially burnt. Gogoi's belongings, including a machete "daa," a sandal and a bamboo stick, were found at the scene.