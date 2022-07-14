Assam: CID Holds Meeting Of Women and Children Safety Issues

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, on Thursday organized a meeting of all stakeholders on women and child safety issues at the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati

Senior officers from Police, Social Justice, Education, Health, Labour and Land Resources departments and officials from commissions, representatives of several educational institutes, representatives from TISS and NGOs working in the field of women and children's issues were present in the meeting.

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reiterated the fact that state police is determined and committed to fight crime against women and children, adding that the need for a multidisciplinary approach in order to effectively combat and tackle this menace is paramount.

"The meeting has been organised with the objective of developing a mechanism of convergence among the stakeholders namely the police, various government departments, like the social welfare, education, labour etc. Health and other government organisations like state commission for women, Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NGOs educational institutes which need to work in close coordination for a synergistic approach to address the issues related to women and children safety," he said.

Hemaprabha Barthakur, Chairperson, State Commission for Women, stressed the need for a multipronged approach and elaborated on the steps taken by the commission in recent times to combat this menace.

She also appreciated the efforts of Assam Police in this regard and stated that all the stakeholders will have to work tirelessly to provide protection to women and children.

Earlier, in his welcome address AYV Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Assam, spoke in detail about the steps taken by Assam Police to deal with crimes against women and children.

He spoke about setting up of a division headed by a SP rank officer for Crime against Women and Children in CID headquarters for monitoring heinous crimes against women and children.

The top cop also suggested the setting up of Special Cells for Women at 11 districts in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences as a multi-agency approach with an aim to provide legal, psychological and counselling's to women victims.

Further, Krishna also said that a total of 161 Human Trafficking cases were registered in the last one year, 123 Traffickers arrested and 279 victims including 110 children rescued.