After Pani Puri, Mamata Banerjee Prepares 'Momos' In Darjeeling

After Pani Puri, now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hands at preparing Tibetan snack Momos in Darjeeling.

In the video shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, Banerjee can be seen sitting in a small kitchen of a local momo seller and making the savoury dumplings from scratch. She flattens the soft dough and adds fillings to it before sealing it.

She also can be seen interacting with the woman while making the snack.

This is not the first time the West Bengal chief minister was seen trying her hands at making a local snack.

Shortly after attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Banerjee was seen serving the 'Pani Puri' also known as 'Phuchka' to children and tourists.