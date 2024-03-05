Bhupen Borah Summoned by Assam CID Again for Questioning

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has summoned APPC President Bhupen Borah once again for questioning, official reports said on Tuesday.
The APCC Chief has been asked to appear at the CID Police Station in Ulubari on March 7 (Thursday) for questioning regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg.
It may be mentioned that Bhupen Borah had skipped CID summons earlier on February 23 and March 2.
Borah's investigation is regarding FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Basistha Police Station.
The CID, in its order to Borah said that “It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/SIT at 11:30 AM on 07/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati.”