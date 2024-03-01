Bhupen Borah to Skip Assam CID Summon Tomorrow?

APCC President Bhupen Borah is most likely to skip the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) summon slated for March 2 (Saturday), sources said on Friday.
According to party sources, Bhupen Borah will leave for Delhi via a flight this evening due to which he will miss the CID summon.
Notably, the CID, Assam Police had directed Borah to appear before them on March 2, 2024, for questioning. The summon mentioned that failing to appear before the CID Police Station in Guwahati's Ulubari on the mentioned date would render him liable for arrest.
The order passed by the Inspector of Police, CID stated that the questioning will be regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg.