Assam CID Nabs Admin Of 'Fraud' Whatsapp Group For Grade III-IV Candidates

A fraudster was arrested by Assam police CID in Assam’s Hailakandi for allegedly luring candidates appearing in the ensuing Grade — III and Grade — IV recruitment examinations.

Notably, this comes a day Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the home and political departments to strictly ensure zero tolerance to any malpractice in the ensuing examinations to fill up the vacant Class – III and Class – IV levels posts.

The written examinations for recruitments to the Class – IV and Class – III posts are scheduled to be held on August 21 and August 28 respectively.

The accused fraudster has been identified as one Ali Hussain Borbhuyan, a resident of Jamira Part 4, PS Ramnathpur in Hailakandi district.

The CID, in a statement, said that the accused had created a Whatsapp group and circulated and claimed that the question papers will be shared one day prior to the examination who can pay money.

The accused, who is the admin of the said Whatsapp group, was arrested soon after by the CID following a brief investigation.

According to the CID, the bank account number in which he asked the candidates to deposit the money was being maintained at Union Bank of India, Bangalore. The account statement has been analysed and those who have deposited the money were being interrogated. The said account has also been frozen.

It also said that there was no connection with any authority in SEBA or any government officials in this case.

Correspondence with Whatsapp has also been taken up by CID.

Following the incident, Assam Police appealed to the candidates to not fall prey to such fraudsters and to report immediately to the nearest police station, if they come across any such information.