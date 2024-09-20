Assam CID Nabs Notorious Fraudster for Allegedly Embezzling Rs 65 Crore

The Assam CID on Friday has arrested notorious fraudster Dewaprakash Bhagawati, who is allegedly involved in embezzling a staggering Rs 65 crore through a series of fraudulent work orders.
His arrest is linked to Case No. 4/2024, which accuses Bhagawati of siphoning funds from the Matak Council by allegedly presenting false work contracts.
This operation is part of a broader investigation, with several co-conspirators also taken into custody, namely Parth Bhardwaj, Khushdeep Bansal, Harish Bansal, and Pallavi Thakuria.
In a separate case, Palashbari police apprehended a woman fraudster, namely Himadri Das, who is allegedly accused of duping numerous individuals by promising job placements.
An FIR was lodged against the accused in 2022, leading to an arrest warrant after she failed to appear in court. Following her arrest yesterday (September 19), Himadri Das has been remanded to judicial custody.
These cases underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat fraudulent activities and ensure justice for victims.