Fraudster Bishal's Lavish Gifts to Sumi Borah Exposed Amid Stock Market Scam

A massive manhunt is underway to trace controversial artiste and social media influencer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband, Tarkik Borah. The Noonmati police raided the Idol Hill View Apartment in Pathar Quarry, Guwahati, early Thursday morning, searching for the duo, but were unsuccessful in locating them.
The police combed through every flat in the apartment complex, but Sumi and her husband were not found. However, the police team from Noonmati police station discovered the luxury car, bearing registration number AS01 FW 0006, used by Sumi Borah in the building's parking lot.
Initially, the police suspected that the couple was hiding in flat number A-12A of the apartment.
The investigation has uncovered further connections between Sumi Borah and alleged fraudster Bishal Phukan. Phukan is reported to own multiple high-value assets, including a 2,000 sq. ft. office in Dibrugarh's Bairagimath, featuring interior design worth Rs 85 lakh. He also possesses a luxurious duplex flat in Guwahati's Tarun Nagar, valued at Rs 7 crore.
Phukan's connection to Sumi Borah extends beyond finances. He reportedly set up a dance academy in Dibrugarh for Borah, spending Rs 33 lakh on its design and an additional Rs 15 lakh for soundproofing. Notably, Phukan gifted Borah a diamond ring worth Rs 76 lakh and a teddy bear valued at Rs 2 lakh on her birthday, August 8.
The last known location of fugitive Sumi Borah was traced to the Fatasil area in Guwahati by the Dibrugarh police, who have now coordinated with the city police. Meanwhile, Phukan has reportedly implicated numerous high-profile individuals in connection with his stock market scam. His confession to the police revealed that several prominent figures from Assam’s film and music industries, as well as politicians, had invested large sums of money in his schemes, lured by promises of double returns through online trading investments.
Shockingly, even several police officers are reported to have invested money in Phukan’s fraudulent ventures. In a further twist, Jitumoni Deka, the officer-in-charge of Golaghat police station, was an invited guest at Sumi Borah’s lavish destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Investigations have also uncovered that many prominent individuals from outside the state were brought in by Sumi Borah to invest through Bishal Phukan. Although it has yet to be confirmed by the police, sources indicate that Borah has been running an unknown business outside the state, facilitating the introduction of investors to Phukan.
As police continue their efforts to track down Sumi Borah and her husband, this scandal has sent shockwaves across Assam, with many high-profile individuals now keeping a low profile to avoid public scrutiny. Investigations remain ongoing, with Assam police looking to uncover the full extent of the scam and those involved.
Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed stringent action against individuals involved in online trading scams that violate SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.