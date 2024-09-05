Fraudster Bishal's Lavish Gifts to Sumi Borah Exposed Amid Stock Market Scam

Last Known Location and Involvement in Stock Market Fraud

The last known location of fugitive Sumi Borah was traced to the Fatasil area in Guwahati by the Dibrugarh police, who have now coordinated with the city police. Meanwhile, Phukan has reportedly implicated numerous high-profile individuals in connection with his stock market scam. His confession to the police revealed that several prominent figures from Assam’s film and music industries, as well as politicians, had invested large sums of money in his schemes, lured by promises of double returns through online trading investments.