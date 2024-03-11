Assam CID Summons Bhupen Borah for Questioning on March 12

After failing to adhere to the summons of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) several times earlier, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has been summoned once again for questioning, official reports said on Monday.
According to an order issued today, Bhupen Borah has been summoned to appear before the CID police station in Guwahati's Ulubari at 11:30 am on March 12 (Tuesday).
The questioning is regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg. The investigation is regarding FIR/Case No.55/2024 dated 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Basistha Police Station.
Notably, Borah had skipped CID summons earlier on February 23, March 2 and March 5.
The order passed by the Inspector of Police, CID further stated that "failure to attend/comply with the terms of the notice can render him liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) of Cr.P.C."
According to sources, the APCC chief will be in Delhi on March 11 and 12 to attend the party's CEC meeting.