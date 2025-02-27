Assam CID Summons Riya Upreti Over Abhishek Kar’s Controversial Podcast Remarks

Assam Police has directed social media influencer and podcaster Riya Upreti to appear before the CID in connection with financial influencer Abhishek Kar’s controversial remarks about young women from Assam’s Mayong region.

Advertisment

The controversy erupted after Abhishek Kar made objectionable comments during a podcast on Riya Upreti’s YouTube channel, sparking strong protests from the people of Mayong.

Following strict directives from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CID interrogated Abhishek Kar for two consecutive days. He appeared at the CID office on February 10, accompanied by three lawyers.

Now, with the investigation underway, the Assam Police has summoned Riya Upreti for questioning. She is expected to appear before the CID soon.

Riya Upreti, a 22-year-old entrepreneur and podcaster, dropped out of college at 19 to build her ed-tech startup, Fobet. She has a following of one million on Instagram and regularly hosts podcasts with industry experts on topics such as Bollywood, entrepreneurship, history, and science.

The case continues to unfold as the Assam CID probes the matter further.

A video from a YouTube channel ,named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam's history and traditions.



Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation.… pic.twitter.com/NBpJSTWwMC — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 10, 2025

Also Read: Finfluencer Abhishek Kar Faces Assam CID Probe Over ‘Tantric Practices’ Remark