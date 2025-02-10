Finfluencer Abhishek Kar Faces Assam CID Probe Over ‘Tantric Practices’ Remark

Financial influencer Abhishek Kar landed in trouble with Assam CID after making controversial remarks about Assamese women during a podcast. Summoned by the CID, he appeared at the CID office this morning, accompanied by three lawyers.

The controversy stemmed from Kar’s claim that women in Mayong village, known for its association with mysticism and folk medicine, could transform individuals into animals and back into humans through "tantric practices." Taking serious note of the remarks, Assam Chief Minister last month directed the police to investigate, leading the CID to register a case and summon him for questioning.

Following public outrage and a call for action from the Assam Chief Minister’s Office, Kar issued a public apology on Instagram, where he has nearly 3 million followers. He also requested the podcast host to remove the controversial clip.

"Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips, and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn't to hurt anyone, and I will be more careful going forward," he wrote. In a video, he apologized with folded hands, stating he had no intention of creating chaos.

Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn’t to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents dont happen again 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KUFIkele1o — Abhishek Kar (@Abhishekkar_) January 10, 2025

Meanwhile, after six hours of questioning, Kar was allowed to leave following forensic examinations. On the other hand, the Assam CID faced allegations of extending VIP treatment to him and keeping him away from the media.

