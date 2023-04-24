Assam: CID Summons Srinivas BV For Questioning In Angkita Dutta Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Monday summoned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to its office in Guwahati.

The CID initiated a probe into the allegations made by former woman president of the Assam Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta against the Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV after orders from the National Commission for Woman (NCW). The CID has initiated an investigation into the matter and will take necessary actions.

Meanwhile, the CID has directed the politician that if he fails to appear in time, the CID will take legal action.

It may be noted that Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Sunday had directed the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to appear for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.

The notice further directed the Youth Congress national president to refrain from commiting any offence in future and not tamper with the evidence in the case.

The notice also asked him to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

As per the notice he will have to appear before the court whenever required, will join the investigation of the case and cooperate in the investigation, will disclose all the facts truthfully and will produce all relevant documents required.

Besides, the notice said that he will have to render his full cooperation and will not allow the destruction of any evidence relevant for the trial of the case.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.