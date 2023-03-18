Assam: CID Team Reaches Lakhimpur to Investigate HSLC Paper Leak Case

A team of officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reached the Lohit Khaboli High School in Lakhimpur district of Assam to investigate the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak case.

As per sources, a team of eight officers of the CID and police arrived at the school on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday night, Pranab Dutta, the principal of the Lohit Khaboli High School was arrested in the paper leak case.

Notably, three teachers in Lakhimpur have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for their involvement in the paper leak case.

The teachers identified as Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were placed under suspension by the office of the district inspector of school.

Interestingly, all three teachers are now under police custody after mastermind Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School located in Nowboicha surrendered himself before the police on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Assam DGP, while addressing a press conference on Friday said, “The main accused in the HSLC question paper leak in Upper Assam is Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher at Dafalakata Higher Secondary School. Another two accused, Prasanna Das and Pranab Dutta have also been detained.”

The DGP further said, “The supervisor at the Centre received 29 packages but only 28 packages were registered. Kumud Rajkhowa had kept a package aside. That package was handed to Prasanna Dutta. Kumud Rajkhowa had shared the question paper to his school’s WhatsApp group.”