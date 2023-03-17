HSLC Paper Leak Case: 3 Arrested Teachers Placed Under Suspension in Lakhimpur

Amid crackdown on perpetrators behind the HSLC paper leak case, three teachers in Lakhimpur are been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The teachers identified as Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were placed under suspension by the office of the district inspector of school.

Interestingly, all three teachers are now under police custody after mastermind Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School located in Nowboicha surrendered himself before the police on Friday.

Notably, Prasanna Das, is a teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School located in Nowboicha.

Das was apprehended by police from Lakhimpur today morning.

Earlier on Thursday night, Pranab Dutta, the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur was arrested in the HSLC paper leak case.

Meanwhile, the Assam DGP, while addressing a press conference on Friday said, “The main accused in the HSLC question paper leak in Upper Assam is Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher at Dafalakata Higher Secondary School. Another two accused, Prasanna Das and Pranab Dutta have also been detained.”

The DGP further said, “The supervisor at the Centre received 29 packages but only 28 packages were registered. Kumud Rajkhowa had kept a package aside. That package was handed to Prasanna Dutta. Kumud Rajkhowa had shared the question paper to his school’s WhatsApp group.”