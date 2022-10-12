Assam: Circle Officer, PSO Arrested on Bribery Charges in Darrang

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell of Assam arrested the circle officer (CI) and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Kharupetia in Darrang district for accepting bribe.

The arrested circle officer has been identified as Achyut Dutta and his PSO Diganta Baruah.

Officials of the anti-corruption cell had launched operations after a complaint lodged by Surab Ali of Dhula on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant for providing relief in a criminal case.

According to reports, a huge amount of cash has also been recovered after launching search operations at the official residence of CI Achyut Dutta.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh tweeted, “Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested Const Diganta Baruah PSO to Inspector Achyut Dutta CI Kharupetia Darrang district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case. PSO and CI are being arrested.”