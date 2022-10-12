Have Not Constructed Any Building in Guwahati: Bhupen Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, reacting to the notice issued to him by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) said that he has not constructed any building in the city.

Reacting to the complaint filed against him, Bhupen Borah said, “I do not have any objection regarding the complaint against me, but I request GMC to examine all facts before issuing any notice.”

“I want to make it clear that I do not have any house or land in Guwahati. The house that I stay is under my wife’s name,” he said.

Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, “The chief minister has issued the notice without scanning any facts as at this moment he wants revenge. I will return back the land if it is proven that I have acquired even one inch of government land.”

He further said that he would not surrender till allegations leveled against him are proven.

The APCC was issued a notice by the GMC earlier on Wednesday asking to produce a copy of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and approved plan of his constructed building at Niribili Path in Ghoramara Chariali.

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by Bhaskarjyoti Kumar and Hiren Bhatta, regarding the ‘unauthorized’ construction of his building.

In view of the same, authorities of the GMC have also directed the state Congress chief to submit his reply within three days.