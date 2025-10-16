Assam Civic Leaders Urge Calm After Baksa Unrest, Call for Justice for Zubeen Garg

Civic leaders from Assam have called for calm and patience following the unrest in Baksa yesterday, emphasizing that violence is unacceptable under any circumstances.

In a statement released by Assam Nagarik Sanmilan, leaders including Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, and Shantanu Barthakur expressed concern over the incident. They stressed the need to investigate whether the violence was a spontaneous reaction or provoked, particularly questioning the police decision to transfer alleged suspects to Baksa.

The leaders highlighted that the state is still grappling with the shock of the untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, noting that the youth, in particular, have been deeply affected. Public anger, they said, has been further fueled by the behavior of the organizers of the Northeast Festival in Singapore and some associates of Zubeen Garg, whose actions were seen as reckless.

The statement also criticised the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), pointing to public skepticism regarding the handling of the case. According to the leaders, the SIT’s decision to invite a select group of so-called distinguished individuals has drawn widespread ridicule and criticism, adding to public discontent.

“Discontent among the youth is not only about the loss of Zubeen Garg but also reflects frustration against the government’s perceived anti-people policies,” the statement noted. The leaders cautioned that any rash actions by the youth could backfire, potentially giving the government an opportunity to manipulate the investigation or trial.

They urged citizens to remain disciplined, calm, and focused on securing justice for Zubeen and Garima, recalling that the public had demonstrated exemplary composure immediately after the news of Zubeen Garg’s death. “Let us show the same determination in our grief as a tribute to the great icon, who always stood for justice but abhorred violence,” the statement concluded.

