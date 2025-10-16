Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi’s Homage to Bhupen Hazarika vs CM Sarma’s Claims

Assam's political discourse was personal on Thursday when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Guwahati 28 days after the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, calling the delay "shocking."

The Chief Minister questioned whether the life of a human being as precious as Zubeen was not worth that much, while highlighting the visits of Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju to the singer's Samadhi and residence in Kahilipara. CM Sarma also drew an analogy with the cremation of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika when it was stated that no Congress leaders attended the funeral.

But the past and social media timelines reveal a more nuanced reality. Netizens dug out posts and photos of Rahul Gandhi visiting Dr Bhupen Hazarika's residence at Nizarapaar in Guwahati at the time of his demise. As per his Facebook entry, Gandhi had come to discuss the religious ceremonies (Shraddha) to be conducted and express gratitude for the coordination during the last rites. In contrast, the Congress-led Assam government under Tarun Gogoi then had cabinet ministers in charge of state arrangements. This is clear evidence to demonstrate that senior Congress leaders did go to Bhupen Hazarika's house—a fact that refutes the narrative brought in by CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia addressed a different level of political and media rhetoric on Thursday, demanding transparency and fact-checking regarding Zubeen Garg's past dealings with the Asomiya Pratidin newspaper. Referring to the Chief Minister's account that Zubeen "broke the gate" of the newspaper after three days of coverage, Saikia said this was not the correct description. Zubeen had later had a small controversy with the newspaper, owned up to his mistake, and had previously accepted his fault several times.

Saikia also clarified that the television program Panch Pandav aired 12 years ago—not two—and was broadcast in two separate episodes: one featuring the family of Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury and the other the family of Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, with Shyamkanu Mahanta appearing as one of the participants. He further asserted that past praise or participation in programs should not be misinterpreted in the context of recent controversies involving one of the key accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, which emerged following Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore, emphasizing accountability only for current actions.

Regarding Zubeen Garg’s performance at Dibrugarh for the 25th anniversary of the Asomiya Pratidin (Dibrugarh office) last year in the month of December—originally inaugurated 25 years ago by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as chief guest—Saikia clarified that the singer performed three songs respectfully before leaving the stage, and any claims to the contrary were false.Thursday's events reflect a familiar theme of Assamese political thinking: the revisionist interpretation of history to suit the requirements of the times. As CM Sarma criticized the Congress for tardiness in paying homage to Zubeen Garg, historical reality shows Rahul Gandhi offering his condolences to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at his last rites. Similarly, explanations provided by Saikia show how easily previous media interactions can be misinterpreted.

In a society where cultural icons like Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg are revered across political lines, it is important that leaders and the media collectively ensure facts, timelines, and historical moves are reported accurately. Great artists are above partisan politics, and the Assamese deserve genuine, contextual reporting and not half-truths meant to earn political brownie points.

As Assam grapples with such debates, one thing stands out: respect for cultural legends and respect for history have to go together, or else political discourse will subordinate truth.

