Assam Civic Polls: Clean Sweep for BJP In Dhing

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in all the ten wards in Dhing at Nagaon district in Assam. The list of winners is:

1. BJP candidate Hemanta Das won in Ward No 1

2. BJP candidate Mamata Nayak in Ward No 2

3. Shripa Kuri Das of BJP in Ward No 3

4. Sushanta Debnath of BJP in Ward No 4

5. Silpisikha Gogoi in Ward No 5

6. Dibakar Nath in Ward No 6

7. Pinki Saikia in Ward No 7

8. Matumoni Baruah in Ward No 8

9. Hridayananda Bora in Ward No 9

10. Rima Rabi in Ward No 10

The counting of votes for 80 municipal corporations in Assam, which consist of 977 wards, began on Wednesday

Out of 977 wards, 57 had already been declared uncontested and elections were held for 920 wards

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

