Assam: Civilian Injured in Gunfight Between Army & Suspected ULFA-I Militants

Vehicular movement on the Digboi-Pengeri road has been snapped In view of the firing incident.
Massive gun battle broke out between suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) militants and the army at Pengeri in Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday morning.

A civilian identified as Amrit Mukhiya (29) hailing from Khatangpani has been injured in the incident. He sustained bullet injury in his right leg.

He has been shifted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the gun battle began at around 4 am at a forest area in Pengeri.

