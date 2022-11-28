Assam: Civilian Injured in Firing Between Police and Dacoits in Nagaon

A civilian sustained a bullet injury after clashes broke out between the police and a gang of dacoits at Rupohihat in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday night.

The injured person has been identified as Razibul Haque. He was shot on his leg and is shifted to a hospital for primary treatment.

According to reports, Haque received a bullet injury when the police shot at the dacoits in Rupohihat’s Gunabari.

Meanwhile, two dacoits have been apprehended by the police.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Jamaluddin and Jahirul Islam.

The duo is being interrogated by the Rupohihat Police.