Assam

Assam: Civilian Injured in Firing Between Police and Dacoits in Nagaon

The injured person has been identified as Razibul Haque.
Razibul Haque injured in firing incident in Assam's Nagaon
Razibul Haque injured in firing incident in Assam's Nagaon
Pratidin Time

A civilian sustained a bullet injury after clashes broke out between the police and a gang of dacoits at Rupohihat in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday night.

The injured person has been identified as Razibul Haque. He was shot on his leg and is shifted to a hospital for primary treatment.

According to reports, Haque received a bullet injury when the police shot at the dacoits in Rupohihat’s Gunabari.

Meanwhile, two dacoits have been apprehended by the police.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Jamaluddin and Jahirul Islam.

The duo is being interrogated by the Rupohihat Police.

Also Read
NF Railway Commissions Dudhnai-Dhupdhara Double Line
Dacoits
firing incident
Rupohihat
bullet injury

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com