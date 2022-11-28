NF Railway commissions Dudhnai-Dhupdhara double line

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Northeast Frontier Railway has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Dudhnai and Dhupdhara stations in Assam.

In a statement, the NF Railway said that the newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of 100 km per hour.

The entire length of the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara doubling project is 176 kms.

The stretch between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara is 29.71 km. Speed trial at 122 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle, the statement added.

Modern technologies like, robust track structure with the use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers and Thick Web Switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory, said NF Railway.

With the laying of a double line, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed, it said.