Assam: Clash in Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification, 3 MLAs Suspended

The Assam Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a big clash after the Congress introduced an adjournment motion to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after a court verdict.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary had no other choice but to adjourn the House twice. He suspended two Congress MLAs and an Independent legislator for the day.

Immediately after the Question Hour was over, Daimary allowed Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia to raise the notice and asked him to speak on the admissibility of the motion.

Saikia said, “We want to send a resolution to the President of India requesting her to uphold the Constitution. The Constitution is same for all and the executive must act fairly to protect it.”

He mentioned various clauses of the constitution in relation to the disqualification of a parliamentarian. He said that the Constitution was violated by the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

In a reply, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It’s unprecedented that we’re expressing opinions on a judicial matter here. I know that a decision was taken at Congress Legislature Party last night to create noise here.”

All these led to a noisy scene with Congress MLAs, followed by all other opposition members from AIUDF, CPI (M), and Independent, moving to the well of the House.

They raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and displayed placards. At the same time, the BJP members rushed to the well and raised slogans denouncing Gandhi.

Thereafter, the speaker moved to the next item of the House and allowed tabling of the various standing committee reports. Hereafter, Daimary adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

As soon as the house was reassembled, CM Sarma came forward to give his reply which was objected to by all the opposition members.

Even after repeatedly asking Akhil Gogoi and other members to go back to their respective seats, they did not pay any attention to Daimary.

Consequently, Daimary suspended Akhil Gogoi and Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar from House for the entire day. The House marshals dragged the three legislators out of the House.