Congress MLAs Protest Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification In Assam

Congress legislators wore black clothes to the Assam Assembly on Wednesday to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP.

The party’s MLAs in Assam marched to the assembly today to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

Congress leader and an MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty for his remark against ‘Modi surname’. In the build-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, the Congress leader had allegedly remarked, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” during a public rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

Based on it, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against the Congress leader. On March 23, a Surat court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. However, Rahul Gandhi also got bail after the court pronounced the order after paying a bail bond of Rs 10,000.

The following day, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha secretariat in a notification issued to the Congress leader said, “Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Congress party workers staged massive protests in different parts of the country on March 25 in the aftermath of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

Congress leaders took to the streets in Wayanad and many agitators also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers decided to march to the metro station to be inaugurated by PM Modi. The protesting Congress workers were stopped when they were marching to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Chandigarh Youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station. In Maharashtra, MVA MLAs staged a silent protest outside State Assembly.

The move received a lot of criticism from leaders across the nation with other political parties coming in support of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.