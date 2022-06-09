Assam: Clash Over Land Dispute Leaves One Dead, 12 Others Injured

A person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash that erupted over a land dispute in Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Sontoli area today morning. Four persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

Speaking to reporters, Kamrup Superintendent of Police, Hitesh Roy said, “"One person was killed and 12 others injured in the clash between two groups over a land dispute. We have arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been Ali Akbar (50), a local farmer.

Police said that dispute took place over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area which eventually turned violent.

The two groups reportedly attacked each other with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons, resulting a chaotic situation.

Meanwhile, the injured persons were taken to Sontoli Primary Health Centre. Eight of them were later referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.