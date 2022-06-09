Sonowal Joins Yoga Utsav In Arunachal's Ziro Valley

As part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Yoga Utsav on Thursday at Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Yoga uplifts the mind and body. It re-energizes our spirit yet keeps us calm and composed."

He also said that the Bhagavad Gita has captured the essence of Yoga beautifully which is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self.

"I am blessed to practice at the beautiful Ziro Valley this morning," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Taba Tedir and state Agriculture Minister Tage Teki also accompanied Sonowal along with other Yoga enthusiasts at the Yoga Utsav.

This year, the Ayush Ministry has chosen "Yoga for Humanity" as the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools are also in focus.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the event by performing Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will also include an innovative programme named "Guardian Ring", which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west.