Assam: Class 10 Boy On Scooter Hit By Speeding Car, Dies

Sources informed that the victim boy was returning home from his school on his scooter when a speeding Bolero pickup van hit him. He died on the spot.
A student of class 10 tragically lost his life after his scooter was hit by a speeding vehicle at Umrangso within Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has identified as Sanjay Sarma, a class 10 student of Don Bosco school at Govind Nagar area.

Following the incident, alert locals quickly apprehended the driver of the van and handed him over to the police.

