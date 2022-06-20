Assam: Class 10 Girl Goes Missing After Jumping Into River, Suicide Suspected

A student of class 10 has gone missing after she allegedly jumped into a river in Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday.

As per sources, the deceased minor girl, identified as Shivani Rai, jumped into Gadadhar river from a bridge in Tamarhat, after which she went missing.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to assess the situation.

It is suspected that the girl has committed suicide, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace her.

Last month, a 16-year-old minor boy allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off from a mall in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area.

Sources said that the minor boy is a student of standard IX in Anand Academy.

He allegedly jumped off from the fifth floor of INOX mall at around 2.25 pm today, sources said.

According to doctors, the minor boy fractured his hip, both his legs and his right hand.