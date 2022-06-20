Guwahati: Traffic Regulated For Ambubachi Mela; Deets Inside

As Ambubachi Mela kicks off on Wednesday, Guwahati traffic police have imposed certain restrictions and made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Considered to be the biggest religious congregation in eastern India, the fair draws thousands of devotees to Kamakhya Temple atop the Neelachal hills. This time, the fair will continue till June 26.

An order issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, stated that these restrictions will be enforced from June 22 till June 26, 2022.

“To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, woman, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the period of Ambubachi Mela, 2022 to be held from 22nd June to 26th June, 2022,” the order read.

During this period, no vehicles shall be allowed to enter from Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple except the Ferry car, vehicles associated with essential services and few vehicles of Kamakhya temple and local residents authorized by District Administration.

No inter-district and long distance buses (including the buses operating under ASTC) shall be allowed to ply on DG Road, MG Road and T.R Phukan Road.

No goods carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road during the period, however, three wheeler commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be allowed to ply from 12 midnight to 6 am only.

Vehicles from coming from Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Adabari and will park at Boripara Field or Adabari Bus Stand.

Vehicles coming from Maligaon side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and will move towards Bharalumukh and the vehicles will park at Sonaram Field.

No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on newly constructed road from Panu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.

Further, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner’s office also issued few instructions for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela.