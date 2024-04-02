Assam: Class 10 Student Dies After Being Hit By Truck

A student of Class 10 was tragically killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred in the Nanara area where a student was reportedly walking towards his school when he was hit by a truck. Unfortunately, the impact resulted in his immediate death.
The deceased student has been identified as Ardid Krishnadev.
Following the incident, a heated situation erupted as locals and passersby blocked the road in agitation. The police were notified soon after.
According to recent statistics, the number of fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents has reached alarming levels, prompting urgent calls for enhanced safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulation.
In the year 2023 alone, a staggering 3,298 lives were tragically lost in road accidents, with an additional 5,910 individuals sustaining injuries in 7,432 reported incidents.
The distressing statistics continued into the current year, with February 2024 witnessing a harrowing toll of 300 lives lost in 621 reported road accidents. Moreover, at least 507 individuals have been reported injured thus far this year, underscoring the persistent threat posed by unsafe road conditions and reckless driving practices.