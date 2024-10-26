Assam: Class 10 Student Injured in Attack by Classmate in Nalbari

In a disturbing incident in Nalbari District of Assam, a class 10 student was injured in an attack allegedly carried out by his classmate on Saturday.
According to sources, the student named Bitupan Debnath was injured in the attack by his classmate Rahul Kalita. The incident occured in Nalbari's Mohina High School, when an argument reportedly broke out between the two students.
The confrontation escalated when Rahul attacked Bitupan with a sharp object, causing severe injuries. The conflict reportedly began over a prank involving adhesive glue which Rahul allegedly applied to Bitupan, sparking the dispute.
Bitopan Debnath is currently receiving treatment at Mukunda Kakoti Hospital in Nalbari. Meanwhile, the police was informed about the incident and a probe has been launched regarding the incident.