Private Tutor Attacked by Student's Parents Over Tuition Fee in Assam's Sivasagar

Following the attack, Purabi approached Namti police, who took her to the hospital for treatment. However, Purabi further alleged that the police pressured her to withdraw the case. She said, "The police told me that there would be issues during the investigation since I couldn't write my own complaint due to my injuries. A person named Asad from the Village Defence Party (VDP) wrote an application and took my signatures." Despite this, Purabi remained determined to pursue legal action.