Private Tutor Attacked by Student's Parents Over Tuition Fee in Assam's Sivasagar

A young female private tutor, identified as Purabi Dutta, was allegedly physically assaulted by the parents of her student in the Sivasagar district of Assam. The incident occurred at Amguri Road, where Purabi was attacked for demanding her pending tuition fees.
According to the victim, the accused, Sunil Thakur and his wife, Poonam Devi, had initially postponed the payment date from October 12 to October 14. However, when Purabi visited their house to collect the fee on Saturday, the situation turned violent.
Speaking to the media, Purabi detailed the ordeal, stating, "I went to collect my tuition fees, but they kept delaying. When I went to their house, Sunil asked me to wait at his shop, and after some time, Poonam arrived, only to verbally abuse me. Suddenly, she started hitting me with her sandals and even attempted to attack me with a scissor. A passerby intervened and stopped her. Then, Sunil grabbed me by the neck, causing injuries."
Following the attack, Purabi approached Namti police, who took her to the hospital for treatment. However, Purabi further alleged that the police pressured her to withdraw the case. She said, "The police told me that there would be issues during the investigation since I couldn't write my own complaint due to my injuries. A person named Asad from the Village Defence Party (VDP) wrote an application and took my signatures." Despite this, Purabi remained determined to pursue legal action.
The Asomiya Yuva Mancha has accused the police of siding with the attackers and has issued an ultimatum to Namti police to arrest the accused couple within two hours, warning of severe consequences if action is not taken. An FIR has been lodged by the members of Asomiya Yuva Mancha against Sunil Thakur and Poonam Devi at Namti police station.