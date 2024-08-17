Assam: Class 2 Girl Mowed Down By Dumper Truck In Udalguri

In a heart-wrenching incident on Saturday morning, a class 2 student was killed after being mowed down by a speeding dumper truck in Assam’s Udalguri district.
The deceased has been identified as Mira Rajbhor, a student of Asboford Academy.
The mishap occurred on Rowta-Nalbari road in Udalguri city as Rajbhor was heading to her school located near the scene.
The accident led to an outpouring of anger from local residents, who took to the streets demanding justice for the young girl.
Moreover, tensions further escalated, resulting in an attack on a journalist covering the situation.
Local police have been notified of the incident.