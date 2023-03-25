Assam: Class 2 Student Electrocuted Inside School Premises In Moran

A minor boy sustained grievous burn injuries after being electrocuted at his school in Moran under Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Bapuji High School today morning.

The victim boy, identified as Sahil Nowar, is a student of class 2. He was electrocuted after he came in contact with an exposed live wire inside the school premises.

The minor was boy was playing on the field when the incident occurred, sources informed.

Meanwhile, family members have claimed negligence on part of the school authorities and have demanded that they bear the medical expenses of the injured child.

Local police have been informed of the incident, sources further said.

Earlier this month, two minor boys were injured after being electrocuted while trying to pluck jujube fruits from a tree at Golakganj under Assam’s Dhubri district.

According to information, the two boys came in contact with a high-voltage transformer adjacent to the said jujube tree, resulting in the injuries.

The two minor boys, identified as Bishal Sutradhar and Bikram Debnath, sustained serious burn injuries.

The incident was reported near Netaram Kanailal petrol pump.

Fortunately, the boys were spotted by locals who rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical aid immediately. They were later referred to Dhubri Medical Hospital College as their injuries were grievous.