Alert Sounded In Uttarakhand Over Amritpal Singh Entering State

As the search for absconding pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh continues, an alert was sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of him entering the state.

This was informed by informed by state Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan on Saturday morning.

He said that he had received inputs from the Punjab Police that the Khalistan supporter who fled from Punjab, may enter Uttarakhand from Haryana.

The top cop informed that checking and monitoring are being done and an alert has been kept at the possible places.

The district police have also been notified and the border has been placed under an alert.

Earlier yesterday, an alert was issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility of Amritpal Singh entering the State.

Both Delhi Police and Punjab Police were conducting a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs of a sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal.

Intelligence inputs had suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police had expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides, three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Supporters in thousands stormed the police station with swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.