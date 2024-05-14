Assam: Youth Goes Missing in Siang River While Fishing, Search Underway

A youth has gone missing while fishing in the Siang River in Assam's Jonai, reports said on Tuesday.
The missing youth has been identified as Bhuban Das (30), a resident of Berachapori in Berabengali village.
According to Bhuban Das's family members, he had gone for fishing in the river with another person of the same village on a small boat on Monday evening.
They have further supsected that while returning back from fishing early this morning, Bhuban sliped and fell off the boat.
Reportedly, right after the incident occured, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jonai Police reached the spot. Extensive search opeartions are underway to trace the missing youth.