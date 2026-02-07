Assam: Class 8 Student Dies After Alleged Assault by Teacher, Protests Erupt

A Class 8 student of a school in Assam’s Jorhat district died after allegedly being assaulted by a teacher, police said on Saturday.

he incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening at Shankardev Shishu Niketan, Phulbari, where the student, identified as Utpal Taye, was allegedly assaulted by a teacher named Sanjiv Chhetri on the school premises. Following the incident, the student’s health condition deteriorated, after which he was taken for medical treatment.

Utpal was later admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later the same night.

The deceased student’s father, Gamesh Taye, is a resident of Amguri in Sivasagar district. Family members have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the student’s death.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the Phulbari area, with local residents staging protests at Phulbari Tiniali. Protesters were seen burning tyres and demanding strict action against the accused teacher. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police officials confirmed that the accused teacher has been taken into custody and is being questioned. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the cause of death.

