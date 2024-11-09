Assam Woman Missing for 6 Days Found Dead in Sessa River

In connection with the incident, Barbarooah police arrested Pankaj Gogoi, a youth also from Teok. He was initially sent to jail and then brought into police custody for an additional three days as investigations continued. During interrogation, Pankaj admitted to having spent a night with Madhusmita in Moran’s Sukafa Nagar on November 3. He claimed to have made her board a passenger vehicle the following day. Despite this confession, police have yet to establish his involvement in the murder.