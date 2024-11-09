Assam Woman Missing for 6 Days Found Dead in Sessa River

In a shocking development, the body of a 24-year-old woman, missing since November 3, was discovered floating in the Sessa river on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Madhusmita Baruah, a resident of Teok in Jorhat district, Assam.
She had been residing with her elder cousin sister while working at a company in Lepetkata’s Ghooronia area.
The case has sparked significant concern and tension in Barbaruah, where Madhusmita was last seen. Her family had been deeply worried as she had been missing for six days prior to the discovery of her body.
In connection with the incident, Barbarooah police arrested Pankaj Gogoi, a youth also from Teok. He was initially sent to jail and then brought into police custody for an additional three days as investigations continued. During interrogation, Pankaj admitted to having spent a night with Madhusmita in Moran’s Sukafa Nagar on November 3. He claimed to have made her board a passenger vehicle the following day. Despite this confession, police have yet to establish his involvement in the murder.
The Dibrugarh police recovered significant evidence from the area near the body, including a bag, a money pouch, two SIM cards, and four keys.
Madhusmita's family suspects that Pankaj may have been involved in a planned murder. The family had earlier urged the public to provide any information regarding her whereabouts, sharing contact numbers 9365105698 and 6000659448 for assistance.
Further investigations into the case are ongoing.