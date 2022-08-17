Assam: Class IX Student Grievously Injured After Assault By Seniors

A class IX student of a school in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was grievously injured after being assaulted by his seniors.

The incident was reported from Moran town in the district.

Sources said the student was assaulted by five of his seniors inside the school premises, leaving him severely injured.

The reason behind the escalation is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the school administration took disciplinary action against the five accused seniors.

The injured student was later admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

No police complaint was registered against the now suspended seniors, sources further informed.