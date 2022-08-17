6 Of Family Found Dead Inside House In J&K

Six members of a family in Jammu’s Sidhra area were found dead at their home, triggering panic among locals.

Following the recovery, the bodies were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, police said.

"Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu. Details awaited," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Earlier yesterday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Chotipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

His brother was also injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat and his brother Pintu.