Assam: Class X Student Bleeds From Ear After Being Slapped By Teacher

A teacher from Don Bosco School at Dergaon town in Assam on Friday allegedly slapped one of the students so hard that left him with a bleeding ear.

According to sources, the student suffered a bleeding ear after being hardly slapped by the teacher over a very tiny issue. Thereafter, he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The victim is a tenth-grade student whose name is not revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim have complained to the schools’ principal against the teacher.

Earlier on March 30, a lady teacher was accused of hitting a girl student in a private school named Budding Buds in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Assam: Teacher Accused of Hitting Student in Tinsukia, Case Registered
