Assam: Teacher Accused of Hitting Student in Tinsukia, Case Registered

A lady teacher was accused of hitting a girl student in a private school named Budding Buds in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday.

According to sources, the accused is the wife of the principal who also works as a teacher in the same school.

A case has been registered against the teacher for allegedly beating up a girl student during the school hours.

The legal authorities are looking after the matter.

Earlier in this week, a student at Goalpara Sainik School was allegedly beaten up by his senior in the name of ragging.

A case was registered against the accused student after the incident came to light.

According to sources, several students got involved in the fight and were injured.

The parents of the victim student lodged a complaint at the DGP office alleging that a senior student of Mornai Sainik School thrashed their son. After the filing of the complaint, the DGP directed the Goalpara superintendent of police to take immediate action against the accused.

The officer-in-charge of Mornai police station has registered a case in under Section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code.