Assam: Class XI Student Hangs Self Inside Hostel Room

A college student has allegedly died by suicide at Pathasala under Assam’s Bajali district on Saturday morning.

Sources said that the student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found hanging at her hostel room inside the college premises.

The incident was reported from Krishna Kanta Handique Junior College, located at college road at Pathsala.

The deceased was a student of class 11, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Last month, a young girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area.

The deceased, identified as Shreya Devi, was a medical student studying in Orissa. She was found hanging at her house located at Silarai path in SBI colony area.

Police said that the deceased girl took the extreme step as she was suffering from depression.